Gravity Finance (GFI) Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. Gravity Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.37 million and $2,119.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gravity Finance has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gravity Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002382 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,128.88 or 0.07451176 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00063141 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,002.36 or 1.00025236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.86 or 0.00066355 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00007816 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gravity Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gravity Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.