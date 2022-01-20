PumaPay (PMA) One Day Volume Tops $174,830.00

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. One PumaPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $174,830.00 worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PumaPay

PumaPay (CRYPTO:PMA) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 coins and its circulating supply is 31,096,432,231 coins. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for PumaPay is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

PumaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PumaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

