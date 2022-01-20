FY2021 EPS Estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Boosted by KeyCorp

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) – KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $20.39 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $20.35. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.44.

RS stock opened at $163.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $114.26 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total value of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $5,223,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,365,000 after acquiring an additional 47,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

