Centerra Gold Inc. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG) – Research analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Centerra Gold in a report released on Wednesday, January 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.86 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.91. Cormark also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CG. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.75 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB cut their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.73.

CG opened at C$10.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 6.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.53. Centerra Gold has a twelve month low of C$8.21 and a twelve month high of C$14.73.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$277.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -7.27%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.