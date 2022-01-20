Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.89

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $54.89 and last traded at $55.24, with a volume of 3609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARWR shares. TheStreet lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.04.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.85% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%. The company had revenue of $38.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $1,268,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $3,281,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,875 shares of company stock valued at $14,720,654 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after buying an additional 37,927 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $203,576,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,448,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,431,000 after purchasing an additional 56,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.