Raymond James Comments on Lundin Mining Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Stock analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.23. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$15.30 price target (down from C$17.00) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.29.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.39. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$8.56 and a 12 month high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter.

In related news, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$943,329,707.89. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total value of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

