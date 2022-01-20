Raymond James Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:YRI)

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Yamana Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.35. Raymond James currently has a “MARKET PERFORM” rating on the stock.

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$569.40 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CSFB set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.70.

Shares of YRI opened at C$5.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.26. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of C$4.78 and a 1-year high of C$6.70. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.14%.

In other Yamana Gold news, Director Daniel Racine bought 15,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$5.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 588,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,034,002.50. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total transaction of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,092,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

