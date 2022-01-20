FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tractor Supply Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) – DA Davidson increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $8.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.49. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $220.66 on Thursday. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $139.11 and a 52-week high of $239.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.65 and a 200 day moving average of $208.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 12,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock worth $3,809,919. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

