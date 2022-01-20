FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Issued By Raymond James

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Orezone Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Shares of ORE stock opened at C$1.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.26. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

