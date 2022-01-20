Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.50 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.08% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.55.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Shares of HPP opened at $25.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.49. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of -416.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total transaction of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 27,909 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.