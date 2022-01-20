Exterran’s (EXTN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Atb Cap Markets

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Atb Cap Markets in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of EXTN opened at $3.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.02. Exterran has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a market cap of $107.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.72.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.03 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 37.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXTN. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in shares of Exterran by 612.3% during the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 100,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 86,133 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Exterran in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Exterran by 456.2% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 52,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Exterran during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

