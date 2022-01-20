Barclays Trims DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Target Price to $35.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DCP Midstream from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.46.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCP opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.31. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 3.41. DCP Midstream has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $33.85.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.65%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DCP Midstream will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in DCP Midstream by 498.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 943,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,964,000 after purchasing an additional 785,922 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,287,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,281,000 after buying an additional 771,729 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc lifted its holdings in shares of DCP Midstream by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,935,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,464,000 after buying an additional 488,738 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 953,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 339,789 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.19% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.