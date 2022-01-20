Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.65% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $33.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. Brookfield Renewable has a 1 year low of $32.83 and a 1 year high of $60.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.50.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

