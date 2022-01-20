American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

AAT stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.88% and a net margin of 6.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

