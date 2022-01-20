American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded to Neutral at Mizuho

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) was downgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $40.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $41.00. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
AAT stock opened at $37.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.62, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.
In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $384,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 2,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.12 per share, for a total transaction of $82,425.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581 over the last ninety days. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
