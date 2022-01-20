Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 70,552 Shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 409,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,552 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.96% of EnerSys worth $30,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in EnerSys by 5.9% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in EnerSys by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EnerSys from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of EnerSys from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

In other news, insider Shawn M. O’connell sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $200,138.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys stock opened at $77.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.42. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $72.13 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.92.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.05). EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $791.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

