World Asset Management Inc Sells 1,021 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equitable were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equitable by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 939,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,840,000 after purchasing an additional 237,923 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after purchasing an additional 16,925 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 181,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Equitable by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,784,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,080,000 after purchasing an additional 237,890 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Equitable by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $34.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.65. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.90.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.45.

In related news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $498,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.