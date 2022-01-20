Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,785 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.48% of Fastly worth $22,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Fastly by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fastly by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fastly by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Fastly by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastly alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $29.52 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.43 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.49.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fastly in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastly presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,262,025. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.