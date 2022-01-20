BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Stock Holdings Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 577,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.06% of BCE worth $28,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BCE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 1,142.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BCE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.41.

NYSE BCE opened at $53.00 on Thursday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.34 and a 12-month high of $53.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.52 and its 200-day moving average is $51.02. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. BCE had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.7047 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. BCE’s payout ratio is 104.63%.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

