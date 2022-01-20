Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 5,889 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.14% of Avery Dennison worth $23,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Avery Dennison by 64.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 32.1% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 3,333.3% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AVY opened at $206.25 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $147.40 and a one year high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.73.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

