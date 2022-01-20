Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives $211.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $210.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $214.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 447.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 384,629 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 314,406 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 98.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 130,212 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 64,761 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,363 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3,311.8% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,977,308 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $321,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth about $2,498,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $219.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.08. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $219.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

