Brokerages Set Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) Target Price at C$235.73

Shares of Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$235.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CJT shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$245.00 target price on shares of Cargojet in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, NBF cut their target price on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of Cargojet stock opened at C$185.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 70.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. Cargojet has a 12 month low of C$155.42 and a 12 month high of C$221.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$169.90 and its 200-day moving average price is C$185.13.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The firm had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.80 million. Analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.42%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

