Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.39% of Waste Management worth $244,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 52.1% during the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 158.3% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 74.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM stock opened at $155.08 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $168.04. The firm has a market cap of $64.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.10). Waste Management had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.69%.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

