VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Stock analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on VICI. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.73.

NYSE VICI opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.08. VICI Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 14.85 and a current ratio of 14.85.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 68.05%. The business had revenue of $375.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John W. R. Payne purchased 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.40 per share, for a total transaction of $250,772.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samantha Sacks Gallagher acquired 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $99,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 16,718 shares of company stock worth $477,311. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in VICI Properties by 347.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter.

VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

