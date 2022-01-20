Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Mizuho

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the company’s previous close.

PGRE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Paramount Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Group from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.29.

PGRE opened at $8.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a current ratio of 4.53. Paramount Group has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -52.76, a P/E/G ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.33.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.22). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Paramount Group’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 43.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,522,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,524,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,618 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 112.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,817,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,333,000 after buying an additional 1,488,792 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter worth $13,036,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1,494.4% in the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,433,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 1,343,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,431,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,341,000 after buying an additional 1,220,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

