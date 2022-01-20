Barclays Raises NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Price Target to $20.00

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised NuStar Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.77. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.30 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 53.34%. The firm had revenue of $412.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 455,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 113.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 66,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after buying an additional 35,163 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 20.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,567 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NuStar Energy during the third quarter worth $13,398,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NuStar Energy by 2.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 124,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after buying an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

