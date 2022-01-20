World Asset Management Inc Boosts Stock Position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Envista were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 966.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after buying an additional 73,605 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 499.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after buying an additional 52,046 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 771.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Envista during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

Several research firms recently commented on NVST. Bank of America raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Envista has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

NYSE:NVST opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $607.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

