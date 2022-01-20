Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Position Reduced by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 36.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.6% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BRO opened at $64.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.96. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BRO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

