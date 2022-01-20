World Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 6,127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,866,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,072,000 after acquiring an additional 18,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 492,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,036,000 after acquiring an additional 18,189 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total transaction of $1,007,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.73.

CBOE opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.44. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.00 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.