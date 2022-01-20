Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cboe Global Markets by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $120.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $127.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.44. The stock has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

CBOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.73.

In related news, Director Janet P. Froetscher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $666,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,007,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock worth $1,939,470. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

Featured Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.