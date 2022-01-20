Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Holdings Cut by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Crocs were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,809,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 21.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 203,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,256,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 18.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs stock opened at $113.52 on Thursday. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.37 and a twelve month high of $183.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.10 and a 200-day moving average of $144.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.27% and a return on equity of 142.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Bickley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.13, for a total value of $531,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.19, for a total transaction of $1,801,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $3,171,340. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on CROX. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.56.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

