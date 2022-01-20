Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Trading Up 3.7%

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH) was up 3.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $9.93. Approximately 6,055 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 815,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48.

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $223.68 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Cue Health Inc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

