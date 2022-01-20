Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Shares Up 4.4%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) shares shot up 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $77.72 and last traded at $77.29. 9,649 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 342,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Danaos from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $2.06. Danaos had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 156.54%. The company had revenue of $195.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 1,223.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaos Corp. engages in the provision of marine and seaborne transportation services. It offers services by operating vessels in the containership sector of the shipping industry. The company was founded by Dimitris Coustas in1972 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

