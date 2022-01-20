LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 32,619 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 682,340 shares.The stock last traded at $9.78 and had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LPL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. CLSA raised shares of LG Display from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get LG Display alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 12.59%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in LG Display by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 67,722 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 40,393 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in LG Display by 739.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 329,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 290,419 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in LG Display by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in LG Display in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in LG Display by 413.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 146,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

About LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.