Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 105,986 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 2,364,220 shares.The stock last traded at $7.32 and had previously closed at $7.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 267.41% and a net margin of 12.02%. Analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,511,000 after purchasing an additional 49,424 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 463,441 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,292,000 after buying an additional 66,807 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 650,808 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,029,000 after buying an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,848,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,314,000 after buying an additional 752,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,403,410 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,516,000 after buying an additional 103,638 shares in the last quarter. 21.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile (NYSE:MBT)

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.