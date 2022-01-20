Trine II Acquisition (NYSE:TRAQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Trine II Acquisition Corp (NYSE:TRAQ) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 40,025 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Trine II Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:TRAQ)

Trine II Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Trine II Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

