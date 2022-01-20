Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s share price rose 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.97 and last traded at $77.45. Approximately 4,721 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 799,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

LPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $379.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.71 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2,190.66% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total transaction of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPI. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,629,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares in the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

