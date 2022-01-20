Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.077 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

NYSE HFRO opened at $10.99 on Thursday. Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.12.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

