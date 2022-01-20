Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:ACP opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $12.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 170,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after buying an additional 87,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

