Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $3.73 on Thursday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $4.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

