World Asset Management Inc Has $310,000 Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,929 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 3,518 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 477.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,322,491 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053,708 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,377,741 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $79,538,000 after acquiring an additional 393,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,125,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $32,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 237.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,199,157 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,412 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,735,697 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $13,764,000 after acquiring an additional 261,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, SVP Paul V. Richard sold 11,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $131,511.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 251,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total transaction of $3,091,266.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,149 shares of company stock valued at $3,683,446. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTU stock opened at $12.48 on Thursday. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coal producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.13). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Peabody Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

