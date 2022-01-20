World Asset Management Inc Sells 147 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in ITT were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 410.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 55,822 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 140.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 32,234 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 3.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT opened at $96.96 on Thursday. ITT Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $105.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.58.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $689.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Cowen boosted their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

