Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Down 30.1% in December

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the December 15th total of 65,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 15,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total transaction of $404,067.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $102,032.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,008. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBNK. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 162.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 28,711 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $558,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,530,000 after purchasing an additional 22,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. 32.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CBNK opened at $25.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $360.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.44. Capital Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $28.16.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.40 million. Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 21.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Capital Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.07%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, DC and Baltimore metropolitan areas.

