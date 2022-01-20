Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Short Interest Update

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the December 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 468,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

BRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Berry from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Berry from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Berry from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 74.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,539,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 1,942,139 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Berry by 10.9% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,019,160 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after buying an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Berry in the third quarter worth about $1,168,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Berry by 94.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 261,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Berry by 13.7% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 974,612 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after purchasing an additional 117,182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Berry stock opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. Berry has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $10.65.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $143.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.63 million. Berry had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Berry will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.62%.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

