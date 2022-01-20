Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Receives $92.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.85 on Monday. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.34 and a 1-year high of $98.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $198.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Novartis will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Hayek Kallen Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 43,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.