Citigroup Boosts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $57.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price lifted by analysts at Citigroup from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.49% from the stock’s previous close.

DVN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Argus boosted their target price on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.42.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $48.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock worth $4,504,982 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after acquiring an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 200.4% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,873 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 93,977 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

