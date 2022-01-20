CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Rating Increased to Neutral at Rosenblatt Securities

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CME. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $229.62 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.20 and a 200-day moving average of $212.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a 12 month low of $177.73 and a 12 month high of $232.64.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CME Group will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CME Group news, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,545 shares of company stock worth $4,800,750 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,883,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,568,221,000 after acquiring an additional 275,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CME Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,552,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,308,000 after buying an additional 880,410 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after buying an additional 951,681 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after buying an additional 164,311 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CME Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,197,699,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

