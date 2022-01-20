Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Downgraded by Loop Capital to Sell

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) was downgraded by equities researchers at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BURL. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.84.

BURL opened at $224.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Burlington Stores has a fifty-two week low of $217.64 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.37 and its 200 day moving average is $295.49.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after purchasing an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,930,000 after purchasing an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,452 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,041,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,365,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,144,000 after purchasing an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

