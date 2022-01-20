GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) Receives $7.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of GoHealth, Inc. (NYSE:GOCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOCO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of GoHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other GoHealth news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,939,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in GoHealth in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $840.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. GoHealth has a one year low of $2.59 and a one year high of $15.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.66.

GoHealth (NYSE:GOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company had revenue of $211.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

