First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ:FFNW opened at $16.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 34.38%.

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 15,000 shares of First Financial Northwest stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $239,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 245.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth approximately $162,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 11,986 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

