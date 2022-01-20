TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 217,900 shares, a decline of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 293,100 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

CGBD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TCG BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on TCG BDC in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGBD opened at $14.19 on Thursday. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $14.40. The company has a market cap of $759.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its 200 day moving average is $13.79.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 100.42%. The company had revenue of $36.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 million. Analysts expect that TCG BDC will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. TCG BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.72%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CGBD. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 78,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 41,952 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 14,987 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of TCG BDC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of TCG BDC by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC

TCG BDC is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle-market companies. TCG BDC is managed by Carlyle GMS Investment Management LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and a wholly owned subsidiary of The Carlyle Group L.P. Since it commenced investment operations in May 2013 through March 31, 2017, TCG BDC has invested more than $2.4 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments.

